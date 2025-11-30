iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.40 and last traded at $73.39. 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 58.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

