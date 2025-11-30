SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.07 and last traded at $76.03. Approximately 11,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 96,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.