Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.4678 and last traded at $4.4678. 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.6090.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.
