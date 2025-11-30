Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.27. 333,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 351,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Down 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.84 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.71.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

