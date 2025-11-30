Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Shares Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.8043 and last traded at $0.8043. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9179.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

