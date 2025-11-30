6,924,827 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,924,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,998,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.29% of Zoom Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 22.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,190. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $6,065,104.95. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,373 shares of company stock worth $32,311,579. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Zoom Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $91.04.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

