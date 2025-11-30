Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.87 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

