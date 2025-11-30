Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 5,900 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,086 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,953,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BNS opened at $69.37 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.