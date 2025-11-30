Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

