Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $251.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.15. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $240,611.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,276.60. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Stirrup sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $226,968.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,735.34. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

