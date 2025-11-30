Inceptionr LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Inceptionr LLC lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. This represents a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.