Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $477.18 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.79 and its 200-day moving average is $450.16.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

