Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Potlatch Corporation $PCH

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Potlatch by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Potlatch by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Potlatch by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new position in Potlatch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $40.19 on Friday. Potlatch Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Potlatch ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.19 million for the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Potlatch from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Potlatch from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Potlatch

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

