Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 5,503 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Avnet by 109.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the second quarter worth $50,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Avnet by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Avnet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.