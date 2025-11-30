Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 3,837 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.75% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $37,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth $223,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $171.76 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $217.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $97.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

