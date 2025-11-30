Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $599.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $682.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $443.21 and a twelve month high of $785.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
