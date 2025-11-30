iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $204.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

