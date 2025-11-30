Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 489.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 187.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

