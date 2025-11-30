Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $815.43 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $902.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

