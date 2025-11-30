Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 12,304 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 1.2% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 1.6%

BALL opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

