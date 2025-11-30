Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,894 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.16% of Nomad Foods worth $30,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 56.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Nomad Foods stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.75 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

