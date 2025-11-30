Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,655 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.33% of ExlService worth $22,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ExlService by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 9.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Trading Down 0.2%

EXLS stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Report on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.