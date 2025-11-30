Schroder Investment Management Group Has $169.37 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $169,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $753.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

