Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.35 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $255.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.19. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

