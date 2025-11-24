Analyzing Cycurion (CYCU) & Its Competitors

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cycurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cycurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 424 717 1140 74 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 438.96%. Given Cycurion’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -0.19 Cycurion Competitors $1.25 billion $109.95 million 18.78

This table compares Cycurion and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cycurion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96% Cycurion Competitors -40.91% -40.13% -9.40%

Volatility & Risk

Cycurion has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s peers have a beta of 8.19, indicating that their average share price is 719% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cycurion peers beat Cycurion on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

