Zacks Research Decreases Earnings Estimates for Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $83.01.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,725,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,929,000 after buying an additional 2,001,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,896,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,851,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,026,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,748,000 after purchasing an additional 831,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

