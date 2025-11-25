DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DEFT. Northland Securities set a $2.50 price objective on DeFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of DeFi Technologies from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DEFT opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 3.58.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. DeFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $8,789,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,891,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

