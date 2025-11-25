Seaport Res Ptn Raises Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Goldberg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Arete increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $182.55 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

