Lear Corporation $LEA Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,060,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 105.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lear by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 650,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,400,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

