Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESLA. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Estrella Immunopharma stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. Estrella Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

