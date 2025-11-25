Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RM opened at $36.78 on Friday. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $357.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

