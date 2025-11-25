SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCHMID Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SCHMID Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

SHMD opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. SCHMID Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SCHMID Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCHMID Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCHMID Group by 38.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCHMID Group in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

