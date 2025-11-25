PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded PACS Group from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

PACS Group Stock Up 8.9%

PACS opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). PACS Group had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. PACS Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PACS Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 138.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Company Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

