Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. Zacks Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $208.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $215.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

In other news, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $320,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $938,224.74. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the sale, the director owned 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $978,140. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

