Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$663.15 million during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$144.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$144.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$79.88 and a 52 week high of C$160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

Further Reading

