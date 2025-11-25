Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of TSE:WPM Q3 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$663.15 million during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 50.05%.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$144.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$133.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$79.88 and a 52 week high of C$160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79 and a beta of 1.02.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wheaton Precious Metals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.