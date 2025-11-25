Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $187.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Leidos has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

