Raymond James Financial Weighs in on CVE:NXL FY2026 Earnings

NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NexLiving Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upgraded NexLiving Communities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

