Q4 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Reduced by Zacks Research

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price target on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MKTX opened at $161.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.66. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $266.21. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 992.9% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.70%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

