Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 25.9% – Here’s Why

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) shares rose 25.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 2,523,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 294,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Doubleview Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$227.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67.
About Doubleview Gold
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
