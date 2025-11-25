Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $163.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 189,375 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 96,695 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

