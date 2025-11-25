Seaport Res Ptn Has Optimistic Outlook of BWXT Q1 Earnings

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BWX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Get Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $174.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.