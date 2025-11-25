Q1 Earnings Estimate for Southern Issued By Zacks Research

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SO opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44. Southern has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.27%.
The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.
