Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Tvardi Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Tvardi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $3.92 on Friday. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $399,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tvardi Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

