Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.27 and last traded at C$3.27. Approximately 56,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 129,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$299.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of -1.02.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Mining had a positive return on equity of 255.83% and a negative net margin of 24.24%.The business had revenue of C$23.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.