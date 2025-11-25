Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.26. 35,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 563,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

