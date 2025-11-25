Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia India Infrastructure ETF
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.