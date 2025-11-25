CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.7550 and last traded at $59.1450. 411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.