Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Trading Down 20.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.9% during trading on Monday after Panmure Gordon lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40. Panmure Gordon currently has a sell rating on the stock. Tullow Oil traded as low as GBX 4.03 and last traded at GBX 4.58. 48,038,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 10,179,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.79.
TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
