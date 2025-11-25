Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Symbid Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Symbid Trading Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30.

About Symbid

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

