Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.58 and last traded at GBX 49.60. 3,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.10.

Livermore Investments Group Stock Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.15. The firm has a market cap of £82.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

